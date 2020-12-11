Seminole boys slam Wynnewood, 83-37

Brian Johnson

WYNNEWOOD – The Seminole Chieftains placed 13 players in the scoring column as three reached double figures Thursday night in an 83-37 rout of the host Wynnewood Savages.

The Seminole-Wynnewood girls' game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Wynnewood girls' team.

Easton Wurtz tossed in 14 points, Isaiah Cochran tallied 12 and Miguel Conley finished with 10 as the Chieftains improved to 2-1 on the season. Bryce Marshall chipped in nine as he knocked down one 3-point shot. Tyris Hughes was next with eight total points.

Adam Fields scored a game-high 18 points for the Savages.

Seminole opened the game with a 16-7 scoring blitz in the opening quarter and went on a 22-10 run through the second in establishing a 38-17 halftime cushion. A 24-11 scoring advantage by the Chieftains in the third compounded the rout. Seminole then closed the game with a 21-9 fourth.

The next action for the Chieftains will be Friday, Dec. 18, at Chickasha. The Seminole girls are scheduled to play at Chandler Tuesday.

