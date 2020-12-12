Asher upends Calvin for third place

Fred Fehr

ROFF - Asher never trailed while scraping past Calvin 29-26 Friday in the third-place game of the Pontotoc Conference Tournament.

Up 18-7 at halftime, Asher was outscored 19-11 thereafter, including 8-4 in the final eight minutes.Two of Asher’s fourth-quarter points came on charity tosses by freshman Payton Leba with 20 seconds left.

“Those were really clutch free throws,” said Asher coach B.J. Echard.

Sophomore Alexis Francis headed Asher’s scoring with 18 points, 12 of which came in the first half on six 2-point field goals.

Tessa Ethelban led Calvin’s scoring with 13, including three treys.

Asher didn’t record a 3-pointer on the night.

Neither team shot well from the charity line as Asher was 7 of 16 while Calvin went 2 of 8.

Asher, 2-5, will entertain Paoli Tuesday and then play host to Wanette Saturday.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.