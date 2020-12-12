Lady Wolves fall to Mustang in tournament semifinals

Fred Fehr

Scoring was a rare commodity for Shawnee, which had no player recording more than four points, as the Lady Wolves fell to Class 6A seventh-ranked Mustang, 54-21, Friday in the semifinals of the Bishop Kelley Tournament.

The Lady Wolves were down 9-0 after one quarter and 27-5 at the intermission.

Shawnee didn’t record a 3-point field goal and canned just 11-of-20 free throws for 55 percent.

Mustang was 13 of 16 from the charity stripe. The victors notched three field goals from 3-point range.

Aubrie Megehee and Emerson Askew of Shawnee scored four points each.

Shawnee posted five field goals in the game.