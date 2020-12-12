Meeker girls fall in Agra Tournament semifinals

Fred Fehr

Meeker was outscored 14-3 in the opening quarter and dropped a 42-21 decision to Woodland Friday in the semifinals of the Agra Tournament.

Woodland led 27-12 at halftime.

Woodland was held to 15 points in the second half.

“We played probably the best second-half defense I’ve seen at Meeker,” coach Brady Dukes said. “We had trouble scoring but it was really solid defense.”

Kaitlyn Culp was Meeker’s top scorer with six points.

Both teams struggled at the free-throw line. The Lady Bulldogs were just 3 of 9 for 33% while Woodland was 6 of 11 for 54.5%.

Meeker didn’t record a 3-point field goal while Woodland posted two treys.

Woodland upped its record to 3-0.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.