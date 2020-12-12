Nine Cougars score in home victory

Fred Fehr

Nine North Rock Creek players got in the scoring column Friday during a 59-38 triumph over visiting Bristow.

Junior Noah McMullan led the way with 15 points, including a 3-point field goal.

Rayne Jones finished with 10, followed by Diego Garcia and Jordan Coody with nine apiece.

North Rock Creek, 3-0, never trailed after leading 18-11 after one quarter and 37-17 at halftime.

The victorious Cougars connected on 9-of-17 free throws while Bristow was 4 of 7.

NRC’s next scheduled game is Friday against visiting Earlsboro.

Salton Titsworth led Bristow’s scoring with 13 and Charles Ware chipped in with 11.

“We didn’t play our best game but we played solid,” said NRC coach Evan Smith.

NRC’s girls didn’t play Friday but are scheduled to travel to Sasakwa Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.