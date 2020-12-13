Bridge Creek edges Tecumseh in OT for tournament crown

Brian Johnson

BETHEL ACRES – Bridge Creek's scoring machine of Lainey Morrow was too hard for the Tecumseh Lady Savages to overcome Saturday night in the championship game of the First United Bank Classic.

Morrow had a double-double in firing in 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as the Lady Bobcats handed Tecumseh its first loss of the season against four wins in a 45-42 overtime decision at Bethel High School's B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.

Morrow was 8 of 17 from the floor, with two 3-point buckets, and got to the charity stripe frequently in knocking down 12 of 15 free throws. She also recorded two steals and blocked a shot in the process.

Only five players reached the scoring chart for Bridge Creek as Hannah Badon was next with seven.

Senior Tawny Billy topped the Lady Savage scoring with 14, including one trey, to go with eight rebounds, four steals and a block.

Sophomore Kenzli Warden finished with nine points, with two 3-pointers, to go with three steals and three boards for Tecumseh. Teammate Katelyn LaFrance added eight points and Taylor Mansell had seven to go with five rebounds and a pair of steals.

The largest lead of the game for either team was six.

The Lady Bobcats held a 34-31 edge with 4:17 left before Mansell popped in a 3-point jumper around a screen with 2:42 remaining to tie it up at 34-34.

From that point until the end of regulation, the two teams went scoreless.

Except for an early 36-all tie with 3:11 to go in overtime, Bridge Creek held the lead throughout the extra session. The Lady Bobcats were up 40-36 and Tecumseh cut it to one three times, but were unable to get over the hump.

Morrow's two free throws with two seconds left sealed the deal and three-point margin.

The Lady Savages are scheduled to play at Harrah Tuesday.

Perkins-Tryon 24, McLoud 19 (Girls' Third Place)

In a game with limited offensive success, the Lady Demons outlasted the Lady Redskins by five.

Perkins-Tryon's Ella Rains was the only double-figure scorer for either team with 12.

Cheyenne Banks led McLoud with seven points and Halee Winsea chipped in six off a pair of 3-point connections.

The Lady Redskins are scheduled to play at Prague Tuesday.