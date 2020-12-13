Lady Wolves take third place in Kelley Invitational

Brian Johnson

TULSA — Aubrie Megehee tossed in a game-high 15 points Saturday as the Shawnee Lady Wolves upended host Tulsa Bishop Kelley 37-31 for third place in the Kelley Invitational.

Megehee scored 10 of those points in the first half as she was the lone double-digit scorer in the game.

Tristyn Napier was next on the Lady Wolves' scoring chart with eight as those came over the final three quarters. Anneca Anderson chipped in five and Emerson Askew tacked on four. Amaya Martinez and Tatum Sparks rounded out the scoring with three and two respectively.

Madeline Barton led Tulsa Kelley with eight points with six of those coming after halftime.

Shawnee trailed 10-9 after one quarter, but outscored the Lady Comets 11-6 in the second in taking a 20-16 advantage into the break. It was 25-21 in favor of the Lady Wolves through three periods.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.