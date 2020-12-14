Huge second quarter enables Dale to pull away from Kingston

Brian Johnson

DALE – Dayton Forsythe and Palmer Jones combined for 36 points Saturday night as the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates rolled to a 63-47 triumph over 3A 12th-ranked Kingston.

Dayton Forsythe scored 12 of his points in the first half and converted 6 of 8 free shots in finishing with 19 while Jones nailed all four of his free throws in tallying 17 points. Each connected on one 3-point shot.

Carter Crowe and Dallen Forsythe tacked on nine points apiece for Dale as Crowe hit one 3-point shot and Dallen Forsythe was 3-of-4 from the charity stripe.

The Pirates, 4-0 on the season, led 16-14 after one quarter and took control with an 18-6 second quarter. Dayton Forsythe had a bucket and knocked down 4 of 5 free throws while Crowe and Dallen Forsythe each had five points in the second period as Dale built a 34-20 halftime cushion.

Brady Brister led Kingston with 18 points, including a pair of treys, and Jase Hayes tacked on 11 points, including one 3-point basket.

The Pirates had a 14-of-20 effort from the foul line while Kingston was just 1 of 3.

Dale 76, Kingston 64 (Girls)

Danyn Lang poured in 27 points while canning four 3-point shots as the top-ranked Lady Pirates overcame a 10-point first-quarter deficit to defeat Kingston.

Makenzie Gill added 11 points, including two treys, for Dale while Elaine Witt and Brookyln Rutland tossed in eight apiece. Makenzy Herman followed with seven points, including one 3-point basket.

Avri Weeks fired in a game-leading 30 points for Kingston while Ryan Herndon added 16, including her team's only trey.

Kingston held a 19-9 lead after one quarter before the Lady Pirates went on a 27-16 scoring spree in the second as Lang had 13 of those second-period points. Dale had a 36-35 edge at halftime.

The Lady Pirates, 3-1 on the season, then outscored Kingston 24-15 in the third to take control.

Both Dale teams host Luther tonight.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.