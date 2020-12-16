North Rock Creek girls upend host Sasakwa

Brian Johnson

SASAKWA – Jayden Haney scored 15 points and sank four 3-point baskets while Hannah Earlywine had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds Monday as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars rolled to a 57-44 victory over host Sasakwa.

Olivia McRay chipped in nine points, including a pair of treys, and Lydia VanAntwerp tacked on six points, 10 boards and three assists for North Rock Creek.

Haney, McRay and Katlyn Masquas each recorded two steals for the Lady Cougars, who improved to 2-1 on the season.

NRC outscored the Lady Vikings in each quarter, but the big one was a 16-8 run through the third after the Lady Cougars held a 23-18 advantage at the break.

Alena Rangel was the high scorer for Sasakwa.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.