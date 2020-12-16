Tecumseh's Shirey signs with Seminole State

Brian Johnson

Tecumseh High School softball standout Ayzia Shirey (seated second from right) recently signed a letter-of-intent to play at Seminole State College in 2021-2022. Seated with Ayzia are her parents (from left) Jacob Shirey and Brandi Shirey. Next to Ayzia is her sister Kholi Shirey. Standing (from left) are Tecumseh assistant coach Perry Wilson, grandmother Jeannie Taylor and grandfather Steve Taylor. Ayzia is a Middle East All-State selection and was voted District 4A-4 Player of the Year in 2020. She hit .461 with nine triples, 13 doubles, 28 runs batted in and 55 runs scored for the Lady Savages who reached the Class 4A state semifinals.