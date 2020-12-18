Former Shawnee star Humphrey named Big 12 OL of the Year

Brian Johnson

For the second year in a row, former Shawnee High School football and wrestling star Creed Humphrey, a junior center for the Oklahoma Sooners' football squad, was named 2020 Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year, it was announced on Thursday.

Humphrey was a Second Team All-American in 2019 by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation and was one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center.

It was also announced on Friday, that Humphrey, a finance major, was named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Second Team for the second consecutive year.

Joining Humphrey on the 2020 Big 12 Conference First Team are teammates and junior H-back Jeremiah Hall and sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic.

No Sooner defensive players were selected for the first team.

However, three defensive linemen – juniors Ronnie Perkins, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey – were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, along with senior defensive back Tre Brown.

Two other OU offensive players were selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team – freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims and junior offensive lineman Adrian Ealy.

The Sooners were set to face Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.