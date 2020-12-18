Meeker receives 23 rebounds from Cook in 46-33 victory

Brian Johnson

MEEKER – Windex had nothing on Zach Cook Thursday night.

Cook cleaned the glass with a whopping 23 rebounds and Cade Patterson had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards as the host Meeker Bulldogs rolled to a 46-33 victory over the Waukomis Chiefs.

Braxton Bussell tossed in a team-high 12 points. Caleb Chapman added nine points and Josh Caldwell contributed eight, including a pair of 3-point buckets.

Meeker (4-2) held a 23-19 edge at halftime but outscored Waukomis by a 23-14 count in the second half, including a 7-0 run to launch the third quarter.

“In the first half, we came out a little flat but in the second half it was a different fire and different intensity. It was pure, pure effort,” said Meeker head coach Randy Ragland. “The guys scrapped and played their hearts out.”

The effort of Cook on the glass spurred the Bulldogs to a 47-34 rebounding advantage. Cook also ended up with five points.

“He played with a lot of heart. He had one of the toughest assignments defensively (against Waukomis' 6-7, 335-pound Cooper Wieden) and there wasn't a rebound that Zach didn't get,” Ragland said.

Ragland also praised the play of some of his other players.

“Jordan Hart came in (off the bench) and set the tempo with his intensity. Braxton played his best game offensively and Cade is our driving force,” said Ragland, who was pleased how his players responded after one of Meeker's top players – Kade Brewster – suffered a torn meniscus in the Bulldogs' 55-42 loss to Woodland last weekend in the finals of the Agra Tournament.

Meeker actually trailed 19-18 inside the final minute of Thursday's contest when Caldwell sank two free shots with 42 seconds left and then knocked down the first of his two treys with 12 seconds to go to give the Bulldogs the four-point halftime lead.

Patterson's basket at 6:49 of the third quarter sparked the 7-0 spurt. Chapman executed a Euro-step layup in traffic and Caldwell drained his second 3-pointer to push the Meeker cushion to 30-19 with 5:50 remaining in the third.

The Bulldogs then settled for a 10-point lead (35-25) at the end of the third after a Patterson bucket with 46 seconds remaining in the period.

Meeker twice established 15-point leads in the fourth, the first off a Chapman basket to make it 40-25 with 5:09 left and the second off two Bussell technical free throws for a 42-27 lead with 2:17 to go.

Jasper Carter topped the Chiefs with 14 points to go with three rebounds and three steals. Wieden finished with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting to go with six rebounds and three steals.

Waukomis 55, Meeker 15 (Girls)

Three reached double figures as the Lady Chiefs got off to a 10-0 start and led 18-2 through one quarter.

Brynlee Cue tallied 15 points, Taylor Moody followed with 14 and Cambria Gilliland chipped in 12 for unbeaten Waukomis. Moody knocked down four 3-point shots and Cue ended up with one.

“We've got a long ways to go. It was our worst turnover game of the year. We've had less turnovers this season up to this point, compared to last year,” said Meeker girls' head coach Brady Dukes.

Six players reached the scoring column for the Lady Bulldogs, but Kaitlyn Culp and Callie Sellers were the team's high scorers with just four apiece.

Meeker fell victim to 27 turnovers compared to 15 for Waukomis.

Sellers led the 1-4 Lady Bulldogs with six boards and a pair of steals. Culp led Meeker with three steals.

Cue recorded a game-leading five steals to go with eight rebounds. Taylor Wieden grabbed nine boards to go with her eight points for the Lady Chiefs.

Both Meeker teams are now idle until after the holidays when they host Lincoln County rival Chandler on Jan. 5, 2021. The Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs were scheduled to play at Varnum Friday but that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Varnum.