Asher girls double up Springer, 60-30

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

ASHER – Alexis Francis tallied 17 points, including three 3-point baskets, as the Asher Lady Indians coasted to a 60-30 rout of visiting Springer Friday night.

Kat Dixson added 16 points to the Asher attack. Alexis Johnston followed with nine points and Tannah Hamilton tacked on seven, including one trey.

The Lady Indians, 3-6 on the season, jumped out to an 18-7 advantage after one quarter and then limited Springer to just two points in the second in building a 27-9 halftime cushion.

Kaylee Johnson had a game-high 19 points for Springer.

Asher's next game will be on Jan. 5 at Varnum.

