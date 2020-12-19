Turnovers, missed free throws costly for Wolves

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

ADA – The Shawnee Wolves went scoreless in the final 6:22 of the game and suffered a 37-33 defeat at the hands of the Ada Cougars Friday night at the Cougar Activity Center.

Shawnee, which fell to 1-1 on the season and hadn't played in two weeks due to COVID-19 and weather implications, was ice cold from the free-throw line (3 of 10 on the night) and committed 17 turnovers.

“We missed a lot of free throws. I feel like we lost that one and it was not necessarily them winning it,” said a disappointed Shawnee head coach Paxton Kilby, whose Wolves led 31-29 through three periods and had a 33-29 advantage early in the fourth.

Not only was Shawnee woeful from the line and in the turnover department, the Wolves hit at just a 29% pace from the floor.

Besides those struggling categories, Shawnee played without starting point guard Jaylon Orange.

“Not having him hurts,” Kilby said.

Junior guard Tanner Morris topped the Wolves' scoring effort with 12 points with 10 coming in the first half as he struggled, missing his final eight shots of the game.

Senior Joe Maytubby had a solid double-double outing with 11 points and 12 rebounds to go with three blocked shots while Isaiah Willis tacked on eight points, 11 boards and a block.

Outside of that Morris, Maytubby and Willis trio, Shawnee managed just two other points as Kayden Shaw had the one bucket with six rebounds in a reserve role.

“Kayden Shaw, with a sprained ankle, did a great job off the bench. He's been battling the injury bug,” said Kilby.

Maytubby's follow-shot with 6:22 remaining turned out to be the last Wolves' points of the game as they took a 33-29 lead. Ada then closed the contest with an 8-0 run as Shawnee was just 1 of 11 from the field in the final eight minutes.

Kaden Cooper and David Johnson each tossed in 11 points to fuel the Cougars and Jack Morris supplied nine.

Ada fared better from the floor with 40% shooting and had eight less turnovers (with nine).

Like the Wolves, the Cougars struggled from the foul line as well, converting just 5 of 15 attempts (33%).

One area that Shawnee dominated was the boards, 43-28, with Maytubby and Willis leading the way. Morris also hustled for five rebounds and recorded a steal.

Cooper was the high man on the boards for Ada with seven while Morris and reserve Braxton Keller collected five apiece. Morris also totaled three steals for the Cougars.

The next action for the Wolves will be Monday, Dec. 28, against Westmoore at 2:30 p.m. in the first round of the Duncan Tournament.