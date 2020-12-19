Warden's 26 points fuel Tecumseh over Harrah

Brian Johnson

HARRAH – Kenzli Warden poured in 26 points, with 20 coming in the first half, as the Tecumseh Lady Savages rolled to a 65-53 victory over the host Harrah Lady Panthers Friday night.

Warden missed her first three free shots but nailed seven in a row to finish 7 of 10 for the game. Tecumseh was 17 of 28 from the foul line on the night.

Tawny Billy followed with 13 points for the Lady Savages while Taylor Mansell and Katelyn LaFrance tossed in seven apiece. Serenity Jacoway chipped in six points for the winners.

Harrah received 21 points, including five 3-point baskets, from Malia Jordan. Lauren Lisby contributed 13 points, including a pair of treys, for the Lady Panthers in a losing cause.

Harrah hit 10 3-pointers in the game and were a near-perfect 10-of-11 from the charity stripe.

Tecumseh had a 20-17 edge after one quarter and outscored the Lady Panthers by a 15-9 count in the second in building a 35-26 halftime lead. Harrah cut the deficit to five in the third as the quarter ended with up 45-40 in favor of the Lady Savages.

Then Tecumseh pulled away with a 20-13 fourth period.

The Lady Savages, 5-1 on the season, are now idle until Jan. 5 when they are scheduled to host North Rock Creek.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.