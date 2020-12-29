Foul shooting dooms Wolves at Mustang Tournament

Brian Johnson

MUSTANG – Respectable shooting from the floor wasn't enough to offset a poor outing from the foul line Monday afternoon in the first round of the Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic at Mustang High School.

Shawnee managed to convert only 9 of 21 free throws (42.9%) in dropping a 67-59 decision to the Southmoore Sabercats.

The Wolves shot 48.8% from the field to stay in contention and received 22 points (including four 3-pointers), nine rebounds and five assists from junior guard Jaylon Orange, who knocked down 8 of 15 shots from the floor.

However, Southmoore hit at a 49.1% pace from the field and received a double-double (20 points and 11 rebounds) from Jamarion Butler. Three others reached double figures for the Sabercats as Peyton Musick added 15 while Yaedem Amissah and Keilen Howard supplied 11 and 10 respectively.

“Free throws hurt us and they opened up with big runs in the first, third and fourth quarters which forced us to try and battle back each time,” said Shawnee head coach Paxton Kilby.

Senior post Isaiah Willis finished with 12 points to go with three boards, one blocked shot and a steal. The Wolves also received strong efforts off the bench from Kayden Shaw and Demetress Beavers with seven points each.

Shaw also collected three rebounds, one massive block and a steal and Beavers popped in two treys and hustled for four boards.

Shawnee, despite facing heavy waves of full-court pressure from Southmoore, had three less turnovers (14-11).

“I felt like we did a decent job of handling their press, but we stopped taking our shots and it sped up our shot selection,” Kilby said.

The Sabercats held a 30-27 rebounding edge with 11 coming off the offensive glass. The Wolves had eight offensive boards.

Shawnee held a slim 31-29 halftime lead, but Southmoore went on a 9-0 run to start the third quarter to make it 38-31 and held the lead for good.

The Wolves were scheduled to face Suburban Conference rival Piedmont in a consolation bracket game Tuesday afternoon . Midwest City beat Piedmont 65-43 in an opening round contest on Monday. The tournament wraps up Wednesday.