Wolves collect District 5A-3 football awards

Brian Johnson

Shawnee High School senior defensive end Joe Maytubby was selected as Defensive Lineman of the Year and senior teammate Hudson Davis-Barkus was named Outside Linebacker of the Year as the 2020 District 5A-3 football awards were recently released.

Additionally, the Wolves' senior Koby Mitchell was tabbed as one of five Offensive Linemen of the Year in the district.

Joining Maytubby, David-Barkus and Mitchell with all-district honors from Shawnee were running back/defensive back Ray McGirt, split end/defensive back Zane Christopher, center Josh Hair, split end/defensive back Karran Evans and running back/defensive back Demetress Beavers.

Named to the honorable mention list from the Wolves were defensive tackle Terrance Shaw, linebacker Justice Simpson and kicker Ian Johnson.

Shawnee went 5-5 on the season and finished fourth in the district.

Coweta's Tim Harper was named District 5A-3 Coach of the Year.

Tulsa Bishop Kelley's Owen Heinecke was chosen District Player of the Year. Coweta's Gunnar McCollough was selected as Offensive Player of the Year and Tulsa Edison's Iman Oates was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Additional awards went to Tulsa Bishop Kelley's Gabe Harju (Quarterback of the Year), Tulsa Edison's Gerard Thompson (Running Back of the Year), McAlester's Dustin Wall (Inside Linebacker of the Year), McAlester's Gavin Johnson (Receiver of the Year), Bishop Kelley's Jeremiah Besses (Cornerback of the Year), Tulsa Rogers' Marquel Sutton and Durant's Josh Smith (Tight Ends of the Year), Durant's Branham Skean (Safety of the Year), Edison's Ryan West (Punter of thr Year), Bishop Kelley's Mason Butler (Kicker of the Year), McAlester's Gavin Guthrie (Hardship MVP) and Tulsa East Central's William McGuire (Special Teams Returner of the Year).

Joining Shawnee's Mitchell as Offensive Linemen of the Year were McAlester's Quinton Thomas and Jonah Cuevas, Coweta's Will Withers and Edison's Jacob Mulcahy.