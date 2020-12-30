Big third-quarter scoring blitz lifts Wolves over Piedmont

Brian Johnson

MUSTANG – A 22-6 third-quarter scoring blitz by Shawnee put the game away Tuesday as the Wolves rolled to a 67-42 rout of Piedmont in consolation bracket play of the Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic at Mustang High School.

Four players, including three starters, reached double figures for Shawnee which shot 50% from the field overall and evened its season record at 2-2.

Starting senior post Isaiah Willis tossed in 14 points, pulled down six rebounds and blocked three shots while connecting on 6-of-7 shots from the floor for the Wolves.

Teammate and junior guard Tanner Morris and senior reserve Christian Petterson followed with 13 points apiece. Morris sank one 3-point basket and reached No. 3 in the categories of assists, steals and rebounds. Petterson nailed 4-of-5 shots from 3-point land.

Also in double figures for the Wolves was Joe Maytubby with 12 to go with four boards, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

Junior Jaylon Orange, who led Shawnee with 22 points in a tournament-opening loss to Southmoore on Monday, finished with just five points, but contributed big in two other areas with a team-best five steals and eight rebounds. He also had a pair of assists.

Colton Sydnes was the only double-digit scorer for the Wildcats with 12. Piedmont was limited to 27.8% shooting from the floor and had six more turnovers than Shawnee (18-12).

The Wolves held a slim 11-10 edge after one quarter and went on to a 25-21 halftime advantage before blowing the game open in the third.

Shawnee scored the first eight points of the third quarter as Morris nailed back-to-back shots in the paint and Maytubby had one inside the lane as well. Two Morris free shots then pushed the Wolves' advantage to 33-21 with just under six minutes left in the third.

After Piedmont got its first bucket of the second half, Shawnee kept pounding it inside with Willis nailing two shots in the paint while Kayden Shaw and Morris had one each to make it 41-23. Petterson also converted a foul shot to close out the 9-0 spurt.

The Wolves took a 47-27 lead into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Wildcats by a 20-15 count in the final stanza.

Off the bench for Shawnee, Demetress Beavers and TJ Currie-Bishop each canned one 3-point shot while Shaw and Garrett Serner chipped in one basket apiece to round out the winners' scoring.

Shawnee continued to struggle at the free-throw line at 6 of 13. But Piedmont was only 2 of 4.

The Wolves were scheduled to play in the consolation bracket finals Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.