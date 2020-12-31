Garcia's 26 points spark North Rock Creek boys

Brian Johnson

CROOKED OAK – Diego Garcia fired in 26 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, as the North Rock Creek Cougars outlasted Crooked Oak 46-44 on Wednesday.

Noah McMullan also reached double figures for NRC with 11 as Garcia and McMullen each canned one 3-point shot.

The Cougars, 5-0 on the season, trailed 7-6 after one quarter and 19-17 at halftime before outscoring the hosts by a 15-8 count in the third quarter.

North Rock Creek 77, Capitol Hill 32 (Tuesday)

McMullan tallied 19 points, including three treys, as the Cougars smashed Capitol Hill.

Garcia followed with 10 points and four rebounds. Mitchell James and Jace McRay each ended up with nine points while Carter Harvey and Jordan Coody supplied eight apiece.

James also knocked down one 3-point shot and pulled down six rebounds. McRay also connected for one trey.

NRC scored 30 first-quarter points.

The Cougars are scheduled to play at Tecumseh Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.