VanAntwerp's two clutch free throws lift North Rock Creek

CROOKED OAK – Lydia VanAntwerp knocked down two clutch free throws with 10 seconds to go as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars edged host Crooked Oak 37-36 Wednesday.

Kate Masquas tossed in 14 points, recorded five steals and had three assists to lead the victorious Lady Cougars (4-1). Jayden Haney chipped in six points, Olivia McRay followed with five and VanAntwerp chipped in four.

Masquas also hit all three of her team's 3-point shots.

North Rock Creek trailed 26-24 entering the fourth quarter.

The Lady Cougars' next action is Tuesday at Tecumseh. The Lady Savages handed North Rock Creek its only loss this season.

North Rock Creek 43, Wynnewood 32 (Tuesday)

Masquas tallied 15 points and recorded 10 steals for a double-double as Lady Cougars beat Wynnewood.

Masquas, who collected three assists in the game, also knocked down her team's only two 3-point shots.

McRay and Macy Buoy each tossed in seven points and Haney tacked on six points and had three assists. Haley Hacker also pulled down 10 rebounds to go with her four points for the winners.

Zaya Smith led Wynnewood with 12 points.

Leading 12-10 through one quarter, the Lady Cougars went on an 11-4 run in the second while building a 23-14 halftime cushion. North Rock Creek led 28-22 after three quarters and outscored the Lady Savages by a 15-10 count in the fourth.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.