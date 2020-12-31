Wolves beat Norman North to claim consolation title

Brian Johnson

MUSTANG – Shawnee's shooting from the foul line vastly improved as the Wolves placed four players in double figures and rolled to a 70-66 victory over the Norman North Timberwolves in the consolation finals Wednesday of the Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic.

Shawnee, 3-2 on the season, managed to knock down 15 of 21 free throws while Tanner Morris and Jaylon Orange led the Wolves' scoring with 19 and 18 points respectively. Morris drained a pair of 3-point baskets.

In the post area, Shawnee received a double-double each from Isaiah Willis and Joe Maytubby. Willis finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks while Maytubby ended up with 11 points, 11 boards, two blocks and a steal.

The Wolves' other six points came from Jeffery Hall.

“We played great from start to finish. Several times in the second, third and fourth quarters the lead was as much as 10 points,” said Shawnee head coach Paxton Kilby. “Norman North battled their way back in a couple of times.”

Lack of clutch free-throw shooting has plagued the Wolves in the early portion of their schedule. However, Wednesday was a different story.

“We did a better job of hitting our free throws especially down the stretch and we were very unselfish. The team shared the ball well and we stepped up and made plays offensively,” Kilby said. “We took three charges as a team, which is our season-high thus far. Lots of unselfish plays lead to a big win for us today.”

Shawnee handed out 16 assists on its 26 made field goals in the game as Morris collected four helpers while Orange, Maytubby and Hall had three apiece.

The Wolves also totaled eight steals, led by Orange's three, while forcing 15 Norman North turnovers.

Jaylon White led the Timberwolves with 17 points while Caelin Hearne and Kayden Carter contributed 16 each. Norman shot 44.4% from the floor and was 60% from the free-throw stripe.

The next scheduled action for the Shawnee boys will be Tuesday at home against El Reno in a Suburban Conference clash.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.