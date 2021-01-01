Poor shooting, turnovers plague Lady Wolves

Brian Johnson

Cold shooting from the floor and the foul line, along with a rash of turnovers, plagued the Shawnee Lady Wolves Thursday as they dropped a 55-39 decision to the Deer Creek Lady Antlers at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Aubrie Megehee poured in a game-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot, but as whole the Shawnee offense struggled, shooting just 29% from the field and connecting on only 16 of 39 free throws (24.3%).

Turnovers also hampered the Lady Wolves' efforts as they committed 19, compared to only 14 for Deer Creek.

The Lady Antlers had three players – Angel Scott, Madie Cooper and Morgan Massey – collected 11 points each on the way to the victory.

Deer Creek shot 50% from the floor and drained 12 of 18 charity tosses.

Full-court pressure by the Antlers in the first half, particularly in the first quarter, bothered Shawnee and half-court traps inflicted damage on the Lady Wolves in the second half as Shawnee was unable to get into a good offensive flow.

One battle that the Lady Wolves won was rebounds as they held a 30-24 advantage as 16 of Shawnee's boards came off the offensive glass.

Amaya Martinez finished with seven points and six boards for the Lady Wolves and Tristyn Napier tacked on five points, three rebounds and two steals off the bench. Tatum Sparks connected on Shawnee's only 3-point jumper and those were the first points of the game. Sparks also had four boards and a steal.

The Lady Wolves held the early lead after Sparks' trey and forged an 11-all tie off two Megehee free throws with 3:14 left in the first quarter, but the Lady Antlers closed the quarter with an 8-0 run to double up Shawnee, 16-8, after one period.

A 5-0 scoring spurt by Megehee pulled the Lady Wolves within 18-14. However, Deer Creek cruised on to a 30-21 halftime advantage. Shawnee trailed by eight, 37-29, through three periods and got to within six in the fourth after Megehee scored off a Euro-step move and moments later two free shots to make it 39-33.

But the Lady Wolves managed just one field goal the rest of the way and converted on only 4 of 10 free-throw attempts in the final 4:24.

Shawnee, 2-3 on the season, is scheduled to play at Ada Saturday.