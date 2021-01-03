Lady Wolves upend Ada to avenge earlier season loss

Brian Johnson

ADA – Keyed by a 12-6 third quarter and the double-figure scoring of Aubrie Megehee and Tristyn Napier, the Shawnee Lady Wolves claimed a 41-37 victory Saturday over the Ada Lady Cougars to avenge an earlier season loss.

Megehee tallied 13 points and grabbed three rebounds and Napier ended up with 11 points and two boards.

“The girls played really hard and changed the game with their full-court press,” said Shawnee head coach Wendi Wells. “I'm extremely proud of our intensity and teamwork. It was a big road win for us.”

Kailey Henry chipped in seven points, Tatum Sparks had five (including one 3-pointer) and Amaya Martinez nailed a trey, but more importantly played a a critical role in other areas for the Lady Wolves, who evened their season record at 3-3.

“Amaya's defensive intensity set the tone the whole game. She might have not scored a lot of points but she did every little thing we needed. Kailey Henry gave big minutes inside as well,” Wells said.

The Lady Wolves held an 8-7 edge after one quarter but trailed 16-13 at halftime before doubling up Ada in the third quarter for a 25-22 advantage.

Landyn Owens paced the Lady Cougars with 13 points, Aubrie Megehee followed with 11 and Makaviya Nelson ended up with eight.

Shawnee was 15 of 29 from the free-throw line while Ada was 7 of 8.

The Lady Wolves are scheduled to host El Reno Tuesday.

