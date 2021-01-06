Bethel girls upended by Mt. St. Mary

Fred Fehr

BETHEL ACRES - Poor shooting from both the field and the free-throw line were too much for the Lady Wildcats of Bethel to overcome Tuesday night in a 39-32 setback to Mt. St. Mary.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well and we didn’t rebound well,” said Bethel head coach Tara Satterfield.

Parker Stevenson was Bethel’s leading scorer with 10 points. Hannah Davidson added seven points, including a trey. Davidson hit both of her free-throw attempts but her teammates combined to hit just 7 of 15 charity tosses.

“St. Mary played a box-and-one defense and kept the ball out of Parker’s hands,” said Satterfield. “They did a good job on defense.”

Peyton Meiler and Bella Thomas of Bethel converted a 3-point field goal.

St. Mary was 8 of 11 from the charity stripe for 72.7 percent.

Kennedy Allison finished with 19 points for the visitors.

The Lady Wildcats, 1-1, are slated to play OCS at 1:40 Thursday in first-round action of the Stroud Tournament.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.