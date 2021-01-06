Big second half ignites Shawnee boys past El Reno, 57-46

Brian Johnson

Getting the ball to Isaiah Willis in the post in the second half was a must and Jaylon Orange warmed up with his shooting touch over the final two quarters as the Class 5A fifth-ranked Shawnee Wolves knocked off the eighth-ranked El Reno Indians 57-46 Tuesday night in Suburban Conference play at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Orange, after struggling from the floor and the line in the first half, drained 4 of 5 shot attempts to end the game and finish with 19 points while Willis finished with 14 points, including a 5-of-7 shooting effort from the floor.

“One of the things we talked about at halftime was getting him (Willis) more post touches,” said Shawnee head coach Paxton Kilby. “Jaylon kind of struggled with his shot in the first half, but he's such a leader and he hit a big 3-point shot in the (left) corner to put us ahead for good. A leader like that doesn't hang his head.”

Only four players got into the scoring column for the victorious Wolves, who improved to 4-2. Tanner Morris also tallied 14 and drained a pair of 3-point baskets and Joe Maytubby registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Maytubby was also 5 of 7 from the field and Morris finished 4 of 9.

Shawnee, which has struggled from the charity stripe for most of the season, made a miraculous recovery in the second half to make it a respectable effort. The Wolves were only 3 of 11 from the foul line through the first two quarters, nailed 10 of 11 tries in the second half.

“Free throws make a big difference,” Kilby said.

Trailing 30-23 at the break, Shawnee went on a 16-9 run through the third to force a 39-all deadlock after three periods.

“In the first half, they out-hustled us and did a better job getting to the boards,” said Kilby.

The Wolves went into attack mode in the second half, grabbing 21 boards to El Reno's nine. Shawnee had a 32-25 advantage in the rebounding department overall.

Orange's trey with 5:21 left in the contest gave the Wolves their first lead at 42-39 since 13-11 at the 1:32 mark of the first quarter. Though the Indians responded with a James Reveles bucket to trim the El Reno deficit to one. Morris canned his second 3-pointer of the night to make it 45-41 with 4:06 remaining.

A Dominick Havern basket cut the Shawnee lead to 45-43 with 3:48 left, the Wolves then closed the game with a 12-3 run as she hit 8 of 9 tries during that span. The two field goals during that stretch came off a Willis follow and dunk which led to an old-fashioned 3-point play with 2:04 to go and Orange's final bucket with 46 seconds remaining.

In the third quarter, Willis scored six of his points, including one off a touch-pass dunk set up by Maytubby. Morris, off two free shots and a basket, and Orange with a drive to the bucket and a jumper in the lane to close out the quarter, each had four points in that stanza and Maytubby nailed a jumper in the lane which led to the deadlock at the end of three.

Off the bench for Shawnee, Kayden Shaw didn't get into the scoring column, but grabbed three rebounds and had two massive blocked shots.

Dorian Plumley paced El Reno with 16 points while Ryan Island and Darius Moore tacked on nine apiece. Jay Gilliland was next with eight points in a losing cause.

The Wolves will face Durant Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the first round of the East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School.

El Reno 46, Shawnee 22 (Girls)

The Class 5A 13th-ranked Lady Wolves managed just six field goals the entire night with three coming from Aubrie Megehee, who ended up with seven points.

Shawnee shot just 17.6% while the ninth-ranked Lady Indians, who improved to 2-1, hit at a 56.4% clip.

Kenzie Holstead, off the bench, led El Reno with nine points, starter Pauline Black-Harmon followed with eight, another starter Jaylin Reveles contributed seven and Nazhoni Sleeper chipped in six in a reserve role.

The Lady Wolves trailed just 7-5 through one quarter, but saw El Reno go an 11-0 run through the second in building an 18-5 advantage at the break. A 13-5 scoring barrage by the Lady Indians in the third enabled El Reno to pull away and snatch a 31-10 cushion going into the fourth.

Anneca Anderson also had seven points for Shawnee as she was 5 of 6 from the charity stripe and converted one field goal.

The Lady Wolves, who fell to 3-4, were out-rebounded by a 35-18 margin as Janae Black-Harmon pulled down eight for the Lady Indians while Sierra Sioux and Pauline Black-Harmon collected seven apiece.