COVID-19 thwarts Chandler-Meeker games

Fred Fehr

MEEKER — Tuesday’s scheduled doubleheader between Chandler and Meeker was cancelled because of COVID-19 problems.

An assistant on the Meeker girls’ squad tested positive, forcing the cancellations.

Both Meeker squads were scheduled to play in the Mike S. Kerr Classic beginning tThursday in Morrison.

Meeker’s boys were slated to play Hominy at 3 p.m. with the Lady Bulldogs facing Pawhuska at 4:20.

Meeker’s squads haven’t played since Dec. 17.

Meeker’s girls are currently 1-4 while Meeker’s boys are 4-2.

Chandler’s girls are 1-2 while Chandler’s boys are 0-4.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.