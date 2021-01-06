Four McLoud football players earn all-district accolades

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

McLOUD – Four senior members of the McLoud High School football squad – Collin Gibson, Wes Olds, Karsen Cue and Caleb Summerlin - earned All-District 3A-1 honors for the 2020 season.

Gibson, a quarterback, was selected as District 3A-1 Offensive Player of the Year after passing for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns while running for 1,030 yards and 11 more scores.

Olds, a wide receiver/tight end/linebacker, was chosen as District 3A-1 Punter of the Year and was a first team selection as a linebacker. He ended up the year with 88 tackles, three quarterback sacks, two interceptions, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Offensively, Olds caught 29 passes for 502 yards and five touchdowns.

Cue, a safety and wide receiver, was a first team pick as a defensive back as he registered 54 tackles, two interceptions, 13 pass breakups and one forced fumbles. On offense, Cue was on the receiving end of 17 passes for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Summerlin was named a first team honoree as a linebacker after collecting 78 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown), 16 tackles for loss, three broken up passes and one forced fumble.

McLoud finished the season at 5-5.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.