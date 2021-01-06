Lady Wolves top six events at Edmond

Brian Johnson

EDMOND – The Shawnee Lady Wolves' swimming team captured first place in six events in a meet hosted by Edmond's three high schools on Tuesday.

Competing in the meet with Shawnee were Bixby, Duncan, Edmond North, Edmond Memorial and Edmond Santa Fe.

Shawnee sophomore Piper McNeil won the 200-yard medley relay with a finals time of 2:09.94 and topped the field in the 100 backstroke after clocking in with a finals time of 58.60 seconds.

Also for the Lady Wolves, Isabel Webb won the 50-yard freestyle with a finals time of 26.65 and Eva Webb was the 100 freestyle relay winner after clocking in with a finals time of 56.38 seconds.

Shawnee also came out on top in two relays.

The Lady Wolves' combination of McNeil, Natalie Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb posted a finals time of 1:56.61 to earn top honors in the 200 medley relay and the SHS combo of McNeil, Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb won the 200 freestyle in 1:45.93.

Isabel Webb took second place in the 100 butterfly with a finals time of 1:03.70.

Shawnee also placed third in three events – Chapline in the 200 freestyle (2:13.59 finals time), Eva Webb in the 200 individual medley (2:21.69) and Selman in the 100 backstroke.

The Lady Wolves' 400 freestyle relay of Chapline, Emma Oller, Jordyn Sateren and Selman finished fourth with a finals time of 4:27.33.

BOYS

Trent Ogden won two events – the 500 freestyle with a finals time of 23.28 seconds and the 100 backstroke with a finals time of 57.62 seconds – to lead the Wolves' effort.

Shawnee was second in three events.

The Wolves' Ogden, Ryan Staal, Ethan Oller and Troy Rakestraw teamed up to finish second in the 200 medley after clocking in at 1:50.04.

Thurman Lee was runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:59.34) and Ethan Oller took second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.85).

Three third-place finishes for Shawnee came in the 200 individual medley by Oller (2:17.75), Lee in the 500 freestyle (5:27.35) and the 200 freestyle relay of Rakestraw, Staal, Lee and Ogden (1:40.69).

Fourth-place outings for the Wolves came from Bryce Holter in the 500 freestyle (5:59.32) and the 400 freestyle relay combination of Oller, Vincent Tash, Holter and Lee (3:56.32).

Staal had a pair of fifth-place efforts for Shawnee in the 100 butterfly (1:01.61) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.16).

Rakestraw had a sixth-place finish for the Wolves in the 100 freestyle (59.85) and the SHS relay team of Andrew Shepard, Holter, Tash and Jackson Hair also claimed sixth (2:08.84).

