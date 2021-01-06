Ranked Dale squads blitz visiting Preston

Fred Fehr

DALE — The Lady Pirates and Pirates of Dale roared to a sweep of Preston Tuesday night.

The Dale girls, 4-1 and ranked second in Class 2A, riddled the visitors 56-32, followed by a 90-28 win by the Pirates.

Twelve Lady Pirates scored, topped by Danyn Lang with 12, including three field goals from 3-point range.

Emilia Idleman, who hit 4 of 5 free throws, and Brooklyn Rutland, who posted a trey, notched eight points each. Makenzy Herman also knocked down a 3-pointer.

Preston was down just 14-9 after one quarter but was outscored 23-7 in the second period and trailed 37-16 at halftime.

Dale connected on 68% (17 of 25) of its free throws. Preston hit its sole free-throw attempt of the night.

Mya Tiger was Preston’s only double-figure scorer with 12.

Dale’s girls will oppose Marlow at 1:40 p.m. today at the Kingston Tournament.

Boys

In the nightcap, Dale led 52-16 at the half and 73-22 after three periods.

The Pirates, 5-0, are the top-ranked squad in 2A.

Dayton Forsythe cranked out 28 points, including 25 by halftime. Forsythe, who netted 16 points in the first quarter, finished the night with four 3-point field goals.

Also scoring in double figures for the Pirates were Kash Van Brunt and Dallen Forsythe with 14 and Deken Jones with 11. Dallen Forsythe and Çarson Kuykendall managed two 3-pointers apiece while Jones had a single trey. Kuykendall finished with eight points.

Dale recorded 30 2-point field goals and nine 3-pointers.

Nine Pirates got in on the scoring act.

Dale will meet Atoka at 12:20 Thursday at the Kingston Tournament.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.