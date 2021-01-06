Seminole girls, boys record triumphs

Fred Fehr

SEMINOLE — A dominating third-period performance propelled Seminole’s girls to a 51-39 triumph over Prague Tuesday night.

Down 17-4 at one point and 21-18 at the half, Seminole went on a 20-6 tear over the next eight minutes to lead 38-27 entering the final period. Prague didn’t post a field goal in the third period.

Balanced scoring upped Seminole’s record to 2-1. Junior Kennedy Coker and senior Anna Andrews shared the scoring lead with 10 points, followed by nine points each from Kaylyn Cotner and Caitlin Childress. Childress nailed two of her three 3-point field goals in the deciding quarter while Coker had seven points.

Seminole netted nine 3-point field goals in the game with Coker and Andrews posting two apiece.

Lady Chieftain Holli Ladd added seven points, including a trey.

Senior Tori Lester was Prague’s only double-figure scorer with 13. Prague had just two 3-pointers.

Prague was 12 of 18 from the free-throw line. Seminole was just 6 of 17.

“It was our first game since before Christmas and we started out slow but showed a lot of character,” said Seminole coach Charles Kemp.

Seminole was scheduled to play Mannford at 4:20 today in first-round play of the Stroud Tournament,

Prague’s girls fell to 2-2. The Lady Red Devils will challenge Chandler at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Stroud Tournament.

Boys

Seminole 50, Prague 46

Seminole’s boys also rallied, outscoring Prague 18-10 over the final eight minutes. The Chieftains took the lead at 47-46 with about 1:30 to play, then received two free throws by Bryce Marshall and one free throw from Easton Wurtz.

Miguel Conley spearheaded Seminole’s attack with 17 points, followed by Marshall with 16 and Adam O’Daniel with 12.

Conley knocked down three treys, including two in the fourth period. Marshall added two 3-pointers in the game.

Peyton Ezell, Trip Davis and Nate Lester of Prague scored 11 points each.

Prague canned 9-of-10 shots from the charity stripe as Blestin Miller was 4 of 4.

Conley and O’Daniel were both 4 of 4 as Seminole went 15 of 22 from the line.

When Seminole engages Cushing at 5:40 Thursday at the Stroud Tournament, Chieftain head coach Josh Edenborough won’t be on the sideline. His wife Breanna will be delivering a baby girl.

Assistant Bobby Sanford will be at the coaching helm.

Prague finished with three 3-pointers. The Red Devils, ranked 14th in Class 3A, are 4-2.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.