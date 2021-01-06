Tecumseh girls, North Rock Creek boys cruise

Fred Fehr

TECUMSEH - The Tecumseh basketball squads played host to the North Rock Creek Cougars and Lady Cougars Tuesday night and just like in their first meetings earlier in the hoop campaign, there was a split.

The Lady Savages cruised to a 55-22 win before the Cougars handled the Savages 60-50.

In the boys' game, Tecumseh jumped on North Rock Creek early, taking a 16-9 lead after the first and led by as many as nine points in the quarter. Brady Overstreet led the way with six first-quarter points.

North Rock Creek battled back in the second, outscoring the home team 17-8 to take a 26-24 halftime lead. Six different Cougars scored in the quarter while defensively holding Tecumseh to just four field goals in the eight minutes of play.

North Rock Creek took control in the third and junior point guard Noah McMullan was smack dab in the middle of the charge. McMullan scored seven of his team-high 13 points in the frame as the Cougars sprinted out to a 49-34 lead heading into the fourth. The Cougars outscored Tecumseh 23-10 in the third.

In the fourth, Tecumseh could never get any traction to make any attempt at a rally against the undefeated and the Class 3A 15th-ranked Cougars. North Rock Creek handled the Tecumseh full-court pressure down the stretch to earn the regular season sweep of the Savages.

McMullan was the only Cougar in double figures. Diego Garcia chipped in with nine points while Jace McCray and Devon Haney each added eight points. North Rock Creek improved to 6-0 on the season and will face Konawa in the first round of the Konawa Basketball Tournament tonight.

The Savages were led in scoring by Jake Trice, who netted 14 points. Jose Lugo added 13 and Daveon Mays scored 11 for 1-5 Tecumseh.

In the opener, the Class 4A 19th ranked Lady Savages jumped all over North Rock Creek and never let up. Tecumseh led 17-6 after the first and increased it to 37-8 heading into intermission. Katelyn LaFrance led Tecumseh with 13 of her game-high 21 points in the first half.

Tecumseh’s defense, in the first half, was stifling. North Rock Creek was held to just two made field goals in the first 16 minutes of play. The Lady Savages' Kenzli Warden joined LaFrance in double-digit first-half scoring, netting all 10 of her points.

The pace slowed way down in the third and Tecumseh cruised into the final quarter with a 44-14 lead.

Tecumseh’s Sami Schweighardt joined LaFrance and Warden in double figures with 10. The Lady Savages improved to 6-1 on the season.

North Rock Creek was led in scoring by Kate Masquas’ 12 points. Macy Buoy added six for the Lady Cougars, who dropped to 4-2 on the year.