Chandler Lions bow in tournament opener

RIPLEY - Kiefer outscored Chandler in every quarter while recording a 62-37 victory Thursday in the opening round of the Ripley Tournament.

Markus Minshall was Chandler’s only double-figure scorer with 11. Minshall had three of Chandler’s five 3-point field goals.

Teammates Kyler Henry and Brady Butler had one 3-point field goal each.

Chandler was just 6 of 12 (50%) from the line. Kiefer hit 10-of-16 free throws for 62.5%.

Kiefer managed four treys.

Kiefer was up 31-19 at halftime and 47-27 after three quarters.

Chandler played Newkirk Friday in consolation action.

