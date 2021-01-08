Freshman nets 23 points for Tecumseh

Fred Fehr

CHISHOLM — Brady Overstreet, a 5-foot, 9-inch freshman, exploded for 23 points Thursday, igniting Tecumseh to a 66-63 first-round win over Perry at the Wheat Capital Tournament at Chisholm.

Overstreet registered six 3-point field goals, three of which came as Tecumseh outscored Perry 20-11 in the third quarter for a 53-38 lead.

Tecumseh enjoyed an 18-point lead early in the third quarter.

Jake Trice added 14 points to Tecumseh’s cause. Overstreet had 10 third-quarter points.

Tecumseh canned 11-of-18 charity tosses for 61.1%. Perry was 13 of 17 for 76.5%.

Perry outscored Tecumseh 25-13 in the final quarter.

Tecumseh 56, OKC Storm 33 (Girls)

LOCUST GROVE - Sophomore Kenzli Warden chalked up 30 points as Tecumseh improved to 7-1 at the Locust Grove Tournament.

Warden registered five 3-point field goals. She had 15 points by halftime as the Lady Savages held a 24-15 advantage. She added nine more points in the third quarter.

Tecumseh, ranked 19th in Class 4A, also received nine points from Sami Schweighardt and eight points from Katelyn LaFrance.

LaFrance netted two 3-point field goals. Teammates Jadyn Wilson and Serenity Jacoway each had a trey.

Both Tecumseh squads saw semifinal action Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.