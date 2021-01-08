Grand day for Seminole head coach

Fred Fehr

STROUD — Seminole coach Josh Edenborough celebrated the birth of daughter Madelyn while his Chieftains whipped Cushing 54-47 Thursday at the Stroud Tournament.

With assistant Bobby Sanford at the helm, Seminole received a game-high 22 points from Bryce Marshall, including three successes from beyond the 3-point line in the first half.

Miguel Conley added 18 points for the Chieftains, who outscored Cushing 18-14 in the final quarter.

Noah Jones had four of Cushing’s six 3-pointers. Dominique Turner led Cushing’s scoring with 16.

Seminole’s margin of victory would have been greater had it not been for a 14-of-26 free-throw performance. Cushing was 11 of 17 from the line.

Seminole led 30-26 at halftime

Seminole 47, Mannford 45 (Girls)

Holli Ladd, the game’s top scorer with 17, was fouled on a drive and hit two free throws with five seconds to play.

Mannford then missed a 2-point FG attempt at the buzzer.

“It was a well-fought game,” said Seminole coach Charles Kemp. “Both teams played pretty solid.”

Kennedy Coker and Kaylyn Cotner of Seminole posted 14 and 9 points respectively.

Seminole was 11 of 19 from the line while Mannford was 11 of 16.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.