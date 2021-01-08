Masquas fuels North Rock Creek girls to first-round win

Brian Johnson

KONAWA – Katlyn Masquas had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars rallied from a 19-point third-quarter deficit to edge the Wewoka Lady Tigers 66-63 Thursday in the first round of the Konawa Tournament.

Masquas not only nailed four 3-pointers in the game but was 9 of 10 from the foul line and recorded a pair of assists as North Rock Creek improved to 5-2 with the win.

Olivia McRay tossed in 11 points, including one trey, while Jayden Haney and Macy Buoy each followed with nine points as Haney also knocked down one 3-point basket. Lydia VanAntwerp contributed eight points and yanked down a game-leading 11 rebounds to go with three steals.

“We were down by 19 during the third quarter and down by 14 at the end of the third,” said North Rock Creek head coach Charity Kilinc. “It came down to intensity and drive. The difference was making free throws and staying focused.”

The Lady Cougars overcame six Wewoka 3-point jumpers.

North Rock Creek fell into a 21-5 hole through one quarter and trailed 40-28 at halftime. It was 53-39 after three periods.

The Lady Cougars were scheduled to meet top-seed Destiny Christian in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.