Prague girls upend rival Chandler

RIPLEY — Prague’s girls held Chandler to just two opening-half field goals en route to a 47-25 victory Thursday in the opening round of the Ripley Tournament.

Prague led 14-12 after one quarter as Stephanie Tinsley and Kylie Pickard led the way with two 3-pointers each.

Jaelynn Robertson and Presley Martzall of Chandler each had a first-quarter 3-point field goal.

Chandler was outscored 7-1 in the second quarter.

Junior Payton Camren, who notched two second-half treys, led Prague with 12 points. Alauna Parker tallied nine points.

Senior Piper Hixson led Chandler with eight points.

Chandler went 12-of-20 (60%) at the charity stripe. Prague was 5 of 6 for 83.3%.

Chandler played Yale Friday while fourth-seeded Prague (3-2) played top-seeded Kellyville.

Prague 51, Newkirk 40 (Boys)

Also advancing to the Ripley semifinals was Prague, a 51-40 conqueror of Newkirk.

Blestin Miller, a 5-foot, 9-inch sophomore, knocked down four 3-point field goals on the way to 17 points.

Junior Nate Lester, who had Prague’s only other 3-point field goal, supplied 14 points.

Prague, 5-2, led 32-24 at the intermission.

Newkirk’s Hayden Wood posted a game-high 18 points. Teammate Jaycob Shirley rang up three treys and 13 points.

Prague, which had been averaging about 76% efficiency at the free-throw line, hit 14-of-17 attempts for 82.3%. Lester was 5 of 6.

The Red Devils played Kiefer Friday night.

