Reunion time at Stroud Tournament

STROUD — There were two interesting sidebars in Bethel’s 50-47 triumph over Mannford Thursday in the first round of the Stroud Tournament.

For openers, the opposing head coaches, Bethel’s Eric Litherland and Mannford’s Mike Banfield, are Shawnee High School Class of 97 alums. Both played for head coach Bob Banfield, Mike’s father.

Secondly, Bethel was coming off a 53-point loss to Mount St. Mary Tuesday as five players, including four starters, didn’t play because they were in quarantine.

Thursday, the players were back in action but had to wear masks during the game.

“The players hadn’t practiced in eight days,” said Litherland. “It was a sloppy game but we found a way to win. Considering the circumstances, it was a great win.”

Both squads struggled offensively in the waning minutes. Mannford missed shots on its last three possessions and Bethel misfired on the front end of its last two 1-and-1 situations.

Gage Porter, a 6-0 junior, led Bethel with 15 points, Sophomore DJ Whitten contributed 11 points and John Gordon finished with 10.

The game was tied at 28 at halftime.

Bethel (4-2) collided with OCS Friday in a tourney semifinal.

OCS 66, Bethel 65 (Girls)

Bethel had an opportunity to take the final shot but turned the ball over with five seconds remaining.

Sophomore Parker Stevenson of Bethel chalked up 33 points in a losing cause. Stevenson tallied 17 of Bethel’s 20 first-quarter points, then added 13 points in the third quarter. Despite not scoring in the final eight minutes, Stevenson finished with four 3-point field goals.

Bethel (1-2) led 39-37 at halftime and 56-55 entering the final eight minutes.

Bella Thomas of Bethel connected on two 3-point field goals. Peyton Meiler and Hannah Davidson added one apiece.

Bethel was 13 of 18 from the line.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.