Shawnee sweeps Durant in tournament openers

Brian Johnson

ADA - The Class 5A 13th-ranked Shawnee Lady Wolves forced 22 turnovers while creating 13 steals in a 50-32 thumping of the Durant Lady Lions Thursday in the opening round of the East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School.

Senior forward Aubrie Megehee recorded a game-best seven steals to go with her game-high 18 points and six rebounds as Shawnee, which evened its season record at 4-4 with that victory, dominated the contest with its relentless pressure.

“Our defense is coming along. We're working with each other well instead of swatting at the ball,” said Shawnee head coach Wendi Wells. “We've got to get to the offensive boards and I thought we did a good job with that. They were working shorthanded and kept battling.”

The Lady Wolves owned a commanding 35-25 advantage on the boards as 15 of those rebounds came on the offensive end.

Starter Amaya Martinez and reserve Kailey Henry added eight points each for Shawnee. Tristyn Napier followed with seven points and recorded four steals of her own. Belle Ramirez chipped in six points and three boards off the bench. Hallie Wilson also knocked down a 3-point shot for the winners but left the game late with an injury.

The two teams played to an 8-all deadlock through one quarter, but the Lady Wolves carved out a 16-0 run to start the second period and take control.

A basket by Martinez got the surge started and Megehee, who tallied just two points in the first quarter, tacked on nine in the second as she nailed four straight field-goal tries without a miss in the quarter. Martinez had another bucket off a rebound and Wilson splashed in her 3-pointer as Shawnee went on to a 24-8 advantage with 1:48 left before the break.

Durant then went on an 8-0 run to close the half, including a pair of 3-point jumpers from Bradi McLemore, who finished with a team-high 12 points as the Lady Lions pulled within 24-16 at halftime.

However, the Lady Wolves got off to an 8-1 start in the third quarter and maintained control the rest of the way. Napier drained a trey to get things started and later got a steal and layup to push the Shawnee advantage to 29-16.

After a Lady Lion foul shot, Ramirez executed an old-fashioned 3-point play to make it 32-17. The Lady Wolves ultimately took a 35-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Durant did cut the deficit to 11 points (37-26) early in the fourth, but Shawnee pulled away with another run of 8-0 as Henry scored off her own steal, Napier hit a bucket off a Wilson assist, Martinez converted 1 of 2 free shots and Megehee had a conventional 3-point play to give the Lady Wolves a 46-26 cushion with 3:07 remaining.

Wells liked the way her team played with confidence.

“We've got to stop looking at our opponents and focus on what we need to do,” Wells said. “Sometimes we seem to get intimidated.”

Shawnee was scheduled to face Westmoore at 4 p.m. Friday.

Shawnee 65, Durant 46 (Boys)

Four Wolves reached double figures, led by senior Joe Maytubby's 15, as fifth-ranked Shawnee blitzed the Lions.

Junior starter Tanner Morris and reserve Kayden Shaw each tossed in 13 points and Isaiah Willis finished with 11.

The Wolves went on a 22-0 run to start the game and never looked back. Durant didn't get on the board until a Nick Crouse 3-pointer with 57 seconds left in the first quarter.

Shawnee took a 22-3 lead into the second, but Durant trimmed the deficit to 34-18 at halftime thanks to five 3-point baskets in the quarter. The Lions didn't get their first 2-point bucket until the 7:04 mark of the third period.

The 22-0 spurt at the start of the game included three buckets from Maytubby and two from Morris along with eight points from Shaw who had back-to-back old-fashioned 3-point plays just 18 seconds apart and got a dunk with 1:27 to go to make it 22-0.

Shawnee opened the third quarter off an alley-oop slam from Willis via Jaylon Orange feed.

The Wolves held a 33-21 rebounding advantage as Willis and Shaw collected seven apiece while Maytubby ended up with six.

Shawnee also had 11 steals in the game with Orange, Morris and Demetress Beavers having two apiece to lead the way. Maytubby, Willis and Beavers also had a blocked shot each as the Wolves used a stifling defense to force 15 Durant turnovers and limit the Lions to 34.8% shooting from the field.

The Wolves shot 50% from the floor with Shaw going 5 of 6, Maytubby finishing 7 of 12, Morris going 6 of 10 and Willis ending up 5 of 9.

Shawnee was scheduled to play Ardmore at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.