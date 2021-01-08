Top-ranked Pirates hammer Atoka

Fred Fehr

KINGSTON — Class 2A top-ranked Dale blitzed Atoka 96-49 Thursday as the Kingston Tournament opened a three-day run.

Twelve Pirates scored, headed by Dayton Forsythe with 25 points. including two 3-point field goals in the opening half. Forsythe had 23 first-half points.

The Pirates, 6-0, rang up nine field goals from 3-point range with Carter Crowe and Kash Vanbrunt stroking two treys apiece.

Crowe finished with 17 points, Palmer Jones had 11 and Vanbrunt 10. Dallen Forsythe added eight points.

Dale posted a 57-29 intermission advantage.

The Pirates were 11 of 16 from the charity stripe.

Dale 56, Marlow 47 (Girls)

Danyn Lang recorded a game-high 16 points, including 14 in the first half. Lang registered four first-half treys for the second-ranked Lady Pirates.

Elaine Witt and Faith Wright notched nine points each with Wright posting two treys.

Makenzy Herman and Emilia Idleman each had a 3-pointer.

Makenzie Gill supplied seven points for the Lady Pirates.

Dale (5-1) led 34-22 at the intermission.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.