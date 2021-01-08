Wolves go 1-1 in home wrestling duals

Brian Johnson

Christien Taylor, in the 120-pound division, and Lane Williams, at 285, each won by two falls on the night to fuel the Shawnee effort as the Wolves beat Midwest City 45-22 and dropped a close 42-38 decision to Bridge Creek Thursday at the Shawnee Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Behind falls from Taylor, Austin Long (170), Logan Cash (210) and Williams, Shawnee cruised to the dual victory. The Wolves also received a 9-8 decision from Cade Chamblin at 160.

The pins by Taylor, Cash and Williams were quick while Long's came in the second period.

Taylor got his fall in 46 seconds, Cash in 54 seconds and Williams in only 22 seconds.

Shawnee also benefitted from forfeits to Jordan Lomeli at 145, Sam Anderson at 182 and Kyle Helie at 195.

Against Bridge Creek, the Wolves were forced to forfeit at five weights – 106, 113, 120, 138 and 152.

Taylor, Brenner James (132), Lomeli and Williams each won by falls though it took a little longer on each.

Taylor pinned his opponent in 1:27, James recorded his fall in 2:21, Lomeli got his pin in 1:51 and Williams registered his in 1:25.

At 195, Helie dominated his match as he claimed a 19-4 technical fall.

Anderson won a 7-2 decision at 182 and Long was the recipient of a forfeit at 170.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.