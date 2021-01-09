Lady Savages upend Bishop McGuinness in semis

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

LOCUST GROVE – Only three players got into the scoring column for Tecumseh, but it was enough as the Lady Savages rolled to a 48-42 triumph over Bishop McGuinness Friday in the semifinals of the Locust Grove Tournament.

Kenzli Warden led the way with 24 points, including one 3-point basket. Katelyn LaFrance followed with 13 and Sami Schweighardt tallied 11, including two treys, to wrap up the Tecumseh scoring.

The Class 4A 19th-ranked Lady Savages got out to a 21-10 lead through one quarter, before settling for a 29-24 halftime advantage. Tecumseh maintained that five-point lead (42-37) after three quarters.

Tecumseh, 8-1, was set to take on host and 13th-ranked Locust Grove Saturday night.

