NRC girls gunning for Konawa top spot

Fred Fehr

KONAWA — North Rock Creek, with three players scoring in double figures, toppled Destiny Christian 55-46 Friday to earn a berth in Saturday’s Konawa Tournament title contest.

Kate Masquas had an outstanding overall performance with 14 points, three steals and five assists. Eleven of her points came in the second half.

Also scoring in double figures for the Lady Cougars (6-2) were Jayden Hainey with 12 and Macy Buoy with 11.

Hainey, who knocked down two 3-point field goals, tallied all 12 of her points in the opening half. Buoy was credited with one trey in the game.

Lydia VanAntwerp pulled down five rebounds and Hailey Hacker recorded a 3-point field goal.

North Rock Creek will engage Holdenville at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.