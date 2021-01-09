Pirates improve to 7-0 on campaign

Fred Fehr

KINGSTON — With three players scoring in double figures, Class 2A top-ranked Dale ripped Silo 58-34 Friday night in semifinal action of the Kingston Tournament.

Carter Crowe and Palmer Jones shared scoring honors with 15. Jones registered two 3-point field goals while Crowe had one long-distance success.

Dallen Forsythe was also in double figures for Dale (7-0) with 12 points.

Kash Vanbrunt posted eight points, including a 3-pointer.

The Pirates connected on 10-of-12 free throws for 83.3%.

Dale led just 25-24 at the intermission but took command with a 15-4 third-quarter splurge.

Silo rang up five 3-point field goals.

Dale advanced to Saturday night’s championship game.

Dale 43, Latta 32 (Girls Semifinals)

Bolstered by a yeoman offensive showing by Faith Wright, second-ranked Dale advanced to Saturday’s championship game.

Wright was accurate on five 3-point field goals, four of which came as Dale took a 24-16 advantage into intermission. Wright had 13 points in the first half.

Seven other Lady Pirates scored, including Danyn Lang with a trey and seven points.

On the night, Dale hit 9-of-13 free throws for 69.2%. Latta was 5-of-8 for 62.5%.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.