Red Devils blister Kiefer in semifinals

Fred Fehr

RIPLEY —Prague, behind a 30-7 avalanche in the third quarter, overwhelmed Kiefer 71-39 Friday night in a Ripley Tournament semifinal encounter.

Prague’s Nate Lester, the game’s leading scorer with 25, chalked up four treys in the third quarter.

The Red Devils (6-2) finished with nine treys, including two by Blestin Miller. Prague received 15 points from Trip Davis and 12 points from Miller.

The victors collected seven treys in the third quarter.

The Red Devils led just 29-26 at halftime.

Prague, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, will go up against fourth-seeded Ripley in Saturday’s 8:30 championship game. Ripley upended Kellyville in the other semifinal.

Kellyville 63, Prague 39 (Girls Semifinal)

Kellyville hit Prague with a 25-5 first-quarter blitz, knocking down four of its seven 3-point field goals.

Kellyville led 43-15 at the half.

Tori Lester was Prague’s top scorer with 12. Lester and Mattie Rich recorded two 3-point field goals apiece.

Prague (3-3) was set to go up against Ripley in Saturday’s 4 p.m. third-place game.

Kellyville canned 8-of-12 free throws while Prague, the fourth seed, was 4-of-5.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.