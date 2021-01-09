Seminole girls advance to title game

Fred Fehr

STROUD — Fueled by a 24-11 performance in the final quarter, Seminole’s girls whipped Luther 71-57 Friday night in a semifinal game of the Stroud Tournament.

Victorious coach Charles Kemp received balanced scoring with Kaylyn Cotner leading the way with 20 points.

Holli Ladd added 17 points, including two of Seminole’s five 3-pointers, and Anna Andrews chipped in with 15 points.

Seminole (4-1) prevailed despite connecting on just 14-of-30 free throws for 46.6%.

Luther was 24 of 31 from the line for 77.6%.

Kennedy Coker added nine points for Seminole, which will oppose Stroud at 6:30 Saturday night in the championship game. Stroud defeated OCS in the other semifinal.

Reese Street, Adriana O’Daniel and Coker each had a 3-point field goal.

“Coming in, our goal was to win the championship,” said Kemp.

Crossings Christian 67, Seminole 33 (Boys Semifinal)

Crossings Christian, ranked second in 3A, hit Seminole with a 28-7 haymaker in the first quarter.

Bryce Marshall was Seminole’s leading scorer with eight points.

Ten Crossings Christian players scored.

“Crossings Christian is really good,” said Seminole coach Josh Edenborough. “They beat the No. 1 team in 3A this year. That is as good a basketball team that I’ve ever coached against. The first quarter was a mixture of turnovers and not getting back in transition.”

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.