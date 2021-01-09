Shawnee swimmers excel at Casady/McGuinness Meet

Brian Johnson

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sophomore Piper McNeil won the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley and was part of two winning relays as the Shawnee girls won the Casady/McGuinness Meet on Friday.

McNeil clocked in at 58.22 seconds to capture top honors in the 100 backstroke and posted a finals time of 2:11.96 for first in the 200 IM.

Isabel Webb and Eva Webb each took first place in the 50 and 100 freestyle respectively. Isabel completed the 50 freestyle in 26 seconds flat while Eva Webb won the 100 with a finals time of 57.30 seconds.

The Lady Wolves' winning relays came in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley.

In the 200 freestyle, McNeil, Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel covered the distance with a finals time of 1:46.45 for first place.

Shawnee's winning 200 medley relay consisted of McNeil, Natalie Selman, Isabel Webb and Eva Webb with a finals time of 1:56.78.

The Lady Wolves had three runner-up finishes in the 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.

Chapline took second in the 200 freestyle with a finals time of 2:13.64. Selman was second in the 100 breaststroke with a finals time of 1:16.45 and Isabel Webb was runner-up in the 100 butterfly with a finals time of 1:04.94.

Shawnee's 400 freestyle relay team of Chapline, Emma Oller, Jordyn Sateren and Selman claimed third place with a finals time of 4:19.87.

Oller also took fourth place in two individual events – 200 freestyle (2:26.37 finals time) and 500 freestyle (6:31.83).

Selman had a fifth-place effort in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:02.79.

Chapline took sixth place in the 100 backstroke (1:10.57) and Sateren ended up sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.30).

There were two eighth-place efforts by Clara Timmons in the 500 freestyle (6:55.81) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Sateren, Timmons, Kayla Casteel and Oller (2:09.27).

The Lady Wolves posted a team score of 703, to clearly outdistance second-place McGuinness at 434. There were 12 high schools competing in the event.

BOYS

Trent Ogden won the 100 backstroke with a finals time of 56.31 seconds and two Shawnee relays took top honors as the Wolves finished second out of 12 high schools.

Shawnee's 400 freestyle relay combination of Ethan Oller, Bryce Holter, Ryan Staal and Thurman Lee came out on top with a finals time of 3:48.46. The Wolves' 200 medley relay of Ogden, Staal, Josh Coons and Troy Rakestraw registered a winning time of 1:47.41.

In addition to the first-place finishes, Shawnee had five second-place efforts.

Lee posted a finals time of 5:23.14 in the 500 freestyle for second place. Coons clocked in at 2:13.91 to finish second in the 200 IM. Ogden was runner-up in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.10 seconds and Oller ended up second with a 2:19.45 in the 200 IM.

The Wolves' 200 freestyle relay team of Troy Rakestraw, Oller, Lee and Ogden claimed second with a finals time of 1:38.07.

Shawnee also took third place in two events. Lee was third in the 200 freestyle (1:58.52) and Staal ended up third in the 100 butterfly (1:02.11).

Fourth-place efforts for the Wolves came by Oller in the 200 backstroke (1:02.09) and Staal in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.66).

Sixth-place finishes for Shawnee came from Troy Rakestraw in the 100 freestyle (59.13) and Holter in the 500 freestyle (6:02.02).

Holter also captured seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:12.74) and the Wolves' 400 freestyle relay also took seventh (4:28.61). Making of that team were Vincent Tash, Joseph Kaylor, Traydn Rakestraw and Andrew Shepard.

Shepard also placed eighth in the 500 freestyle (6:35.55).

Altus won the team title with a score of 386, followed by Shawnee in second at 340. Like the girls' side, there were 12 high schools in attendance on the boys' side.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.