Vandenbrand ignites Chandler over Yale

RIPLEY - Senior Hannah Vandenbrand scored 21 points and Jaelyn Robertson chipped in with 12 as Chandler’s girls drilled Yale 53-27 Friday in consolation play of the Ripley Tournament.

Vandenbrand connected on 13-of-20 charity tosses.

Piper Hixson had nine points on three of Chandler’s six treys. Presley Martzall had two 3-pointers.

It was Vandenbrand’s highest scoring game of the season.

Chandler (2-3) hit just 17-of-32 free throws.

For the second straight game, the Lady Lions played without leading scorer and rebounder Leah Brannon, sidelined four to six weeks with an ankle injury.

Chandler will wrap up the Ripley Tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday with a consolation championship date with Newkirk.

Newkirk 52, Chandler 43 (Boys)

Chandler had three players score in double figures.

Junior Kaden Jones netted 12 points while senior Chase Campbell and sophomore Brady Butler finished with 11 each.

Newkirk hit 12-of-16 free throws (75%) while Chandler was 3 of 6 (50%).

Newkirk also knocked down eight treys while the Lions were limited to four. The victors led 24-19 at the half.

Chandler (0-6) was set to complete Ripley Tournament play at 11:30 a.m. Saturday by testing Yale.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.