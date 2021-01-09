Wildcats claw past OCS to earn finals berth

Fred Fehr

STROUD — Bethel, propelled by timely 3-point field goals, fought off OCS 55-39 Friday night in a Stroud Tournament semifinal battle.

Senior Jesse Tucker collected three 3-pointers, including two straight ending the third quarter. Those two shots, including one at the buzzer, gave Bethel an eight-point lead (35-27) after OCS had whittled the deficit to one point.

John Gordon, who led Bethel’scoring with 17, recorded two 3-pointers in a fourth quarter won by Bethel, 18-12. Gordon recorded 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Bethel's Gage Porter collected 12 points, including two treys.

Drae Wood added eight points for the victors, including a 4-of-5 effort at the free-throw line.

Bethel, ranked 19th in Class 3A, hit 9-of-14 charity tosses.

Braden Roberts led OCS with 15 points.

Bethel (5-2) was set to challenge second-raked Crossings Christian in Saturday’s 7:40 championship matchup.

Cushing 47, Bethel 40 (Girls)

Cushing outscored Bethel 14-5 over the final eight minutes.

Parker Stevenson led Bethel’s scoring with 11 points. Bella Thomas collected two of Bethel’s three treys.

The Lady Wildcats are 1-3 after dropping three straight games after enjoying leads for much of the game.

“I am proud of the way we are competing,” said Bethel coach Tara Satterfield. “We are young and we have to learn how to finish games.”

Bethel’s next action will be Tuesday at Harrah.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.