Brian Johnson

RIPLEY – Presley Martzall knocked down 7 of 8 free throws and finished with 14 points Saturday as the Chandler Lady Lions downed Newkirk 40-27 in the consolation title game of the Ripley Tournament.

Hannah Vandenbrand followed with 10 points and Annie Brannon tacked on nine for Chandler (3-3).

The Lady Lions connected on 28 of 37 free-throw tries and did not connect on a 3-pointer in the game.