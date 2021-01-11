Lady Wolves smother Ardmore for third place

Brian Johnson

ADA – Creating havoc with their defense, the Class 5A 13th-ranked Shawnee Lady Wolves forced 21 turnovers and recorded 16 steals in the process in hammering the Ardmore Lady Tigers 45-31 Saturday in the third-place game of the East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School.

Aubrie Megehee, who was named to the all-tournament team, tossed in a game-high 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and Tristyn Napier added 11 points on a 3-of-7 shooting effort, including a pair of 3-point connections.

But just as important, if not more, was the swarming defensive charge led by Napier's five steals along with three each from Megehee and Amaya Martinez. Kailey Henry and Anneca Anderson had two swipes apiece as Shawnee routinely got its hands in the passing lanes and provided some solid help defense.

“Defensively, we kept having each other's backs. We stuck together, kept it tight and controlled their drives,” said Lady Wolves' head coach Wendi Wells.

Ardmore managed just two field goals the entire second half.

Shawnee also received eight points, including one trey, from Martinez while Anderson and fellow reserve Belle Ramirez tacked on five apiece to round out the Lady Wolves' scoring.

“They kept fighting. We had really good focus and played really hard,” Wells said. “I thought we worked well offensively. It was a full team effort. All seven we had (suited up) stepped up and contributed.”

Shawnee shot just 41.7% from the floor and were an anemic 11-of-23 (47.8%) from the foul line. However, the Lady Wolves held Ardmore to 34.3% shooting from the field.

Shawnee held a slim 23-21 halftime edge but outscored the Lady Tigers by an 11-5 margin in each of the third and fourth quarters.

Ardmore actually tied it up at 23 to launch the third quarter, but a Napier 3-pointer put the Lady Wolves on top for good, 26-23, with 6:09 to go in the third. Megehee hit 1 of 2 free throws and Napier scored again after flashing to the middle of the lane, taking a feed from Megehee and scoring to make it 29-23 with 4:36 remaining in the third.

Two Jakireh Barrett free throws pulled the Lady Tigers within 29-25. But Shawnee closed the quarter with a 5-1 spurt to make it 34-26 heading into the fourth. Anderson and Martinez had a bucket apiece and Napier converted a free shot during that stretch.

It was 37-29 with 5:47 left in the contest before the Lady Wolves scored eight straight points to put the game away. Shawnee was only 6 of 12 from the charity stripe during that span, but it was enough. The Lady Wolves' other two points came off a Megehee put-back shot.